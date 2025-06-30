GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Eleven Wonders push for RTU goalkeeper Abdul Rauf Mohammed

Published on: 30 June 2025
Techiman Eleven Wonders are making a strong push to sign Real Tamale United goalkeeper Abdul Rauf Mohammed, following their recent clash in the Ghana Premier League promotion playoffs.

Rauf was in the post for RTU during the crucial playoff encounter, which ended in a 2-1 victory for Eleven Wonders, securing their return to the top flight.

Impressed by his performance despite the loss, Wonders have identified the shot-stopper as a key target for their Premier League campaign.

So far, Real Tamale United have rejected two official bids from Eleven Wonders, but the Techiman-based club remains undeterred. A third, improved offer is expected to be submitted as they look to convince RTU to release one of their prized assets.

Abdul Rauf is highly rated for his composure and shot-stopping abilities and has been a consistent performer for RTU in recent seasons. Eleven Wonders are hopeful that his experience and quality can be instrumental in their effort to establish themselves in the top tier next season.

