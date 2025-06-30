Eleven Wonders push to sign RTU goalkeeper Abdul Rauf Mohammed

Techiman Eleven Wonders are actively working on a deal to sign goalkeeper Abdul Rauf Mohammed from Real Tamale United, sources close to the negotiation have confirmed.

The Premier League returnees have already had two proposals rejected by RTU but remain determined to land the highly-rated shot stopper.

Eleven Wonders are expected to submit an improved offer tomorrow in hopes of finally reaching an agreement.

The club sees Abdul Rauf as a crucial piece for their next project as they build a squad capable of surviving in the top flight.

The goalkeeper was one of RTU’s standout performers last season, and his consistency between the sticks has drawn interest from several teams.

RTU, however, are reluctant to lose one of their key assets but could be tempted by the right financial package.

Abdul Rauf’s future remains one to watch closely as the transfer window heats up.