Eleven Wonders, RTU set for winner-takes-all playoff clash

A place in next season’s Ghana Premier League will be up for grabs when Techiman Eleven Wonders and Real Tamale United (RTU) go head-to-head in a decisive playoff fixture on Friday.

The much-anticipated match will determine the sole qualifier from Access Bank Division One League Zone One, continuing a trend where the division has resorted to playoffs to settle promotion battles in recent seasons.

Previous winners include Bofoakwa Tano and Young Apostles, both of whom secured Premier League berths through similar knockout ties.

RTU, seeking a return to the top flight after relegation, topped Zone One A with 58 points from 28 games, recording 18 wins, four draws, and six defeats. The Tamale-based side will count on the firepower of Wisdom Jonas Manyina (15 goals), Blabala Bamon (12 goals), and Abdul Rashid (10 goals) to carry them over the line.

Techiman Eleven Wonders also have unfinished business. After falling short in a previous playoff against Bofoakwa Tano, they return for a second crack at promotion, having led Zone One B with 15 wins in 28 matches. Their hopes will be anchored by the consistent performances of right-back Farouk Ameyaw, who has six goals, and shot-stopper Kwame Opoku, who has kept 13 clean sheets in 25 outings.

Kickoff is at 3:00 pm, and the match will be televised live on AFA Sports Channel, Metro TV, and Original TV.