Eleven Wonders sues Ghana FA over Premier League playoff

Eleven Wonders have taken the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to the Superior Court of Judicature in the High Court of Justice over the upcoming Ghana Premier League playoff, in which Liberty Professionals, Tamale City, and Ebusua Dwarfs will compete for the right to replace the demoted Ashantigold SC.

According to the letter approved by the Registrar of the High Court of Wenchi, the High Court of Wenchi has issued an interlocutory injunction on the play-offs.

The administration of the Techiman-based organisation has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to reinstate Eleven Wonders in the top flight.

Eleven Wonders had previously petitioned the GFA's Appeals Committee to be reinstated in the GPL, but this was denied following the demotion of AshantiGold SC to Division Two League because of match-fixing.

Wonders, who were relegated from the recently concluded GPL, claim they are supposed to replace AshGold because GFA regulations state that only three teams should be relegated at the end of each season.