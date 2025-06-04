Eleven Wonders target long-term stability in Ghana Premier League return

Eleven Wonders CEO Stephen Puro says the club is determined to become a permanent fixture in the Ghana Premier League, taking inspiration from regional counterparts Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea.

Speaking to Sompa FM in Sunyani, Puro outlined the club’s long-term vision following their recent promotion to the top flight after a 2-1 victory over RTU in the Division One League playoff.

“We don’t want to be a club that goes up and down,” Puro said. “Our aim is to cement our place in the top flight just like Aduana and Berekum Chelsea have done over the years. That level of stability is what we’re working toward.”

Aduana and Berekum Chelsea, both based in the Bono and Ahafo regions, have established themselves in the GPL over the years, competing for titles and representing Ghana on the continental stage.

Eleven Wonders, relegated in 2022, are keen to avoid repeating past mistakes. According to sources, the club is now focused on building a strong technical team, investing in youth development, and ensuring sound financial management as they prepare for life back in the top tier.