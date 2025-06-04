Eleven Wonders will be an example for Ghanaian clubs in next five years – CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Stephen Puro, says the club’s long-term development vision will set a standard for Ghanaian football within the next five years.

His remarks come in the wake of Eleven Wonders’ 2-1 victory over Real Tamale United (RTU) in the Division One promotion playoff, a win that earned them a return to the Ghana Premier League.

The game, played at the Accra Sports Stadium, was decided by a dramatic late penalty that capped off a determined campaign for the Techiman-based club.

Having been relegated from the top flight at the end of the 2021/22 season, Eleven Wonders failed in their first attempt to returnâ€”losing a previous playoff to Young Apostles.

But this season’s turnaround, sealed in high-stakes fashion, has bolstered confidence within the club’s leadership.

Puro believes the club is not merely focused on survival in the Premier League but on executing a broader project that will reshape how clubs in Ghana approach football development.

“The new Techiman Eleven Wonders that we are building is a project that we are undertaking. And for that matter, we are not just focusing on qualifying, but we are focused on executing a project that is much bigger,” Puro told Joy Sports.

“We want that, by the next five years, we should have something that other clubs will learn from. We should have something that even our biggest clubs, like Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, will be learning from us.”

“We know that we will have a lot to learn from them, but what we are bringing on board â€” I know it is something that will help Ghana football, and it is something that most of the clubs will learn from.“