Elfsborg captain remains focused on team's target despite Emmanuel Boateng's suspension

Elfsborg captain Johan Larsson says his team would like to have all players available but would have to cope with the situation and focus on their target following his teammate Emmanuel Boateng's absence due to suspension.

The Ghanaian midfielder was suspended by the club due to internal disciplinary issues causing him to miss the team's recent match against Degerfors on Saturday.

Despite keeping the matter a secret Boateng has apologised and is hoping to get back in the team.

"Yes, I can say that I regret it. I hope all goes well soon, Boateng told BT.

Meanwhile, the skipper of the team, Johan Larsson who was impressed with the team's commitment during their 2-1 win over the weekend revealed that he has no idea what led to the suspension. However, he states that the team are making sure not to allow the situation to affect the goal of the team.

"I think we are showing today (read Saturday) how much he influences the team. We are a good group and we focus on everyone here, not the circumstances. It is what it is. I have nothing to say about what happened because I don't know what happened. Noah Soderbergh is stepping in and making a big effort to fix this situation," said Larsson.

"It's not a problem for me."

"I understand that you are asking the question, but you also understand why I am not saying more. We would like to have all the players available. We don't have it now and it could just be a suspension or an injury. You have to love the situation. If we had started crying before, today we'd be 1-0 from the start. I think we're doing great," he added.

Boateng joined Elfsborg in 2021 and has made 33 appearances for the team so far.