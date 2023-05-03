Elfsborg midfielder Michael Baidoo expects tough match against Halmstads BK

Elfsborg midfielder Michael Baidoo expects a tough match against Halmstads BK as they prepare for their upcoming Allsvenskan game at Borås Arena.

Elfsborg have been in good form lately, winning their last three games and drawing one. Baidoo believes that the team will have to give everything they have to win against a good Halmstads team.

“It is a good team that we have respect for. We will give everything we can to win,” said Baidoo.

Elfsborg's latest victory was a hard-fought 1-0 win against Mjällby. Baidoo stated that the team knew it would be a difficult game, but they managed to bring home the three points, which was important.

“Regardless of whether we play at home or away, all matches in the Allsvenskan are difficult,” added Baidoo. “But we must show that we are the ones playing at home, and that it is Halmstad who must come to us and adapt to our game.”

Elfsborg will be playing in front of their supporters at Borås Arena after two consecutive away games. Newcomers Halmstads BK, who are coached by former Elfsborg coach Magnus Haglund, have already won against Djurgården and AIK this year, but have lost their last two matches.

Before the game, Elfsborg's squad is in good shape, with all players charged for the new match. Baidoo is confident that they can extend their winning streak and is focused on taking each game as it comes.

“We are focused! We have a strong squad and always try to focus on what we are good at,” said Baidoo. “We are happy with how the results have been in recent games, but do not think about it in hindsight. It's one match at a time that counts.”