Elfsborg star Emmanuel Boateng suffer injury blow in league match

Published on: 23 May 2023
Emmanuel Boateng suffered injury early on playing for Elfsborg.

Emmanuel Boateng is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering an early injury on Monday, 22 May 2023, during a Swedish league match.

The Elfsborg midfielder was forced off after 13 minutes at IFK Norrköping in which they won 2-1.

According to Discovery+, the 25-year-old was later seen with his left thigh strapped.

Boateng, who recently returned after an internal suspension, was handed another slot in the starting line-up.

But after ten minutes, the former WAFA and Aduana Star player, sat down on the grass and grinned.

He then went out and was replaced by Noah Söderberg.

Boateng is now a doubt for Elfsborg’s next league match against Malmo FF on Sunday, 28 May 2023.

