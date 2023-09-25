GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Eli Junior Kroupi smashes Andre Ayew's record at French side Lorient

Published on: 25 September 2023
Andre Ayew during his formative years at Lorient

 

Lorient's new nugget Eli Junior Kroupi has shattered Andre Ayew's record of being the youngest ever goalscorer at the French club. 

The Ghana captain Andre Ayew has held the record since the 2008-2009 season.

The Ghanaian superstar, who was on loan from giants Olympique Marseille, scored at just aged 18 and 285 days in Britanny.

However, the now free agent former Swansea City star, has been toppled after the Franco-Ivorian scored his first professional goal in the 3-5 defeat to Nantes, aged 17 years and 92 days.

At 17 years and 92 days, Eli’s son became the youngest scorer in the history of FC Lorient in Ligue 1, ahead of André Ayew (18 years and 285 days), in 2008.

It only took him five minutes to find the net at La Beaujoire. On a perfect serve from Vincent Le Goff, Junior Kroupi scored, with a header, the first goal of his career in Ligue 1.

Kroupi, starter for the last two matches, had already distinguished himself by providing two assists since the start of the season.

 

