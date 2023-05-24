Eligible Black Stars players will be invited for U-23 AFCON - Godwin Attram

Black Meteors assistant coach Godwin Attram says the technical team will not ignore players from the Black Stars who fall within the required age category for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which will be held in Morocco next month.

After securing qualification to the competition through a 2-1 aggregate win over Algeria in March, the Black Meteors will face host nation Morocco, Congo, and Guinea in Group A as they embark on a mission to return to the Olympic Games after 19 years of absence.

Ibrahim Tanko the head coach has begun training with 22 local-based players and is expected to name a few more to join the rest in camp as they prepare for the competition.

“We have discussed issues as a technical team and we feel that those who are under the age and are capable of helping the country so why not?

“They must join the Black Meteors as well. There is a chance for a player like Kamaldeen Sulemana and others to join the team, and we really hope that they will join and make an impact to support the country.

“The country needs this tournament to qualify for France, it is very important, we haven’t been able to qualify for the tournament [for a long time] and it is very bad for a country like Ghana.

“So we hope that calling them to come and join, they will give their hearts out, play very well, listen to the technical team, and make something good out of it because it is good to be an Olympian.” Godwin Attram told Radio Gold Sports.

The tournament will serve as a qualification competition for next year's summer Olympic Games in Paris and Ibrahim Tanko aims to achieve that with the team after missing out since 2004.

The competition kicks off on June 23 and ends on July 8.