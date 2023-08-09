Elisha Owusu: A journey of resilience and leadership on the pitch

Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu has embarked on a new season with determination and a fresh perspective.

After a challenging period of recovery from a second Achilles tendon injury, Owusu returned to the field for French club AJ Auxerre's season opener against Valenciennes, marking his comeback with a stellar performance as he assisted a goal.

Reflecting on his triumphant return, Owusu expressed his joy at being back in action and contributing to his team's victory. He emphasized his preparation and confidence, attributing his success to hard work and support from teammates, coaches, and staff.

Owusu's individual performance, including a decisive pass and a 92% successful pass rate, did not come as a surprise to him. He acknowledged the importance of hard work and dedication in achieving such results and credited his teammates for creating an environment conducive to success.

Having seamlessly integrated into the AJ Auxerre squad, Owusu praised the team's camaraderie and family spirit. His familiarity with some players from previous experiences, such as Gaëtan Perrin and Gideon Mensah, contributed to a smooth integration process.

Discussing his injury history, Owusu highlighted the transformative impact of his injuries on his approach to the game. The experiences prompted him to focus on discipline, prevention, and recovery, leading to a more mature and well-rounded approach to his football career.

As a leader on and off the pitch, Owusu explained his natural inclination to guide and support his teammates. His experiences at Olympique Lyonnais' training centre, a loan spell at Sochaux, and exposure to the European stage have all contributed to his growth as a player and a leader.

Curiously, Owusu chose to wear the number 42, a homage to his idol Yaya Touré. He admires Touré's game, calmness on the field, and impactful presence. Just as Touré left an impression on him, Owusu aims to leave his mark through leadership, discipline, and dedication in every match he plays.