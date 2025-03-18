GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Elisha Owusu urges fans to back Black Stars against Chad and Madagascar

Published on: 18 March 2025
Elisha Owusu urges fans to back Black Stars against Chad and Madagascar
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 14: Elisha Owusu #11 of Ghana dribbles the ball during the first half of their match against México at Bank of America Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Black Stars midfielder Elisha Owusu has called on fans to rally behind the Black Stars as they face Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Despite being ruled out of the games due to injury, Owusu expressed his confidence in his teammates' ability to secure the needed results.

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to join the squad for our FIFA World Cup qualifiers due to injury, but I have full confidence in my teammates to get the job done," Owusu wrote on social media.

Owusu emphasized the importance of fan support, saying "your support means everything. Keep believing in the team, and let's push forward together!"

Ghana faces Chad on March 21 and Madagascar on March 24 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more