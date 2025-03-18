Elisha Owusu urges fans to back Black Stars against Chad and Madagascar

Black Stars midfielder Elisha Owusu has called on fans to rally behind the Black Stars as they face Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Despite being ruled out of the games due to injury, Owusu expressed his confidence in his teammates' ability to secure the needed results.

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to join the squad for our FIFA World Cup qualifiers due to injury, but I have full confidence in my teammates to get the job done," Owusu wrote on social media.

Owusu emphasized the importance of fan support, saying "your support means everything. Keep believing in the team, and let's push forward together!"

Ghana faces Chad on March 21 and Madagascar on March 24 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.