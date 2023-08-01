Elite Schools League: Simms SHS achieves historic victory in Ashanti Regional Inter-school soccer competition

Simms Senior High School has etched its name in the annals of history by clinching the championship in the Ashanti Regional inter-school soccer competition for the very first time.

The triumph was made even more remarkable as the school's team was skillfully guided by their first-ever female Physical Education Tutor to win the coveted title.

Simms SHS had previously made it to the final over a decade ago but faced defeat at the hands of Adu Gyamfi Senior High School.

However, this year, the Fawoade-based school seized the opportunity to rewrite its story by prevailing against favourites Osei Kyeretwie SHS with a thrilling 5-4 penalty shootout victory after a tense 1-1 draw in the final match held at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In an enthralling encounter, Simms SHS took an early lead, only to face a determined resurgence from Osei Kyeretwie SHS, who managed to level the score late in the game, leading to the penalty shootout to determine the winner.

The atmosphere at the Baba Yara Stadium was electric, with a half-full stadium passionately cheering on the teams in the gripping final. The captivating match showcased the immense talent and competitive spirit of the young players.

Ultimately, under the adept guidance of Sandra Boakye, Simms SHS emerged victorious, securing the prestigious trophy and etching their name in the school's history books as the first-ever male soccer champions. Sandra Boakye's accomplishment also made history as she became the first female P.E. Tutor to coach a team to victory in a male soccer competition.

Fmr Black Princess’ star, Sandra Boakye has just guided Simms SHS to a trophy win at the Ashanti Regional Boys soccer competition. The first time in the school’s history. They won 5-3 on penalties against Okess. (Game ended 1-1) pic.twitter.com/9sTRZdN1mx — Yaw (@theyawofosu) August 1, 2023

In addition to Simms SHS's remarkable achievement, Our Lady of Grace SHS also created their own piece of history by clinching third place in the tournament. The Catholic private institution defied all odds to triumph over the favoured T.I. Amass Kumasi, securing a memorable 1-0 victory in the third-place game.

The Ashanti Regional inter-school soccer competition, powered by Elite Schools League, served as a platform for young talents to showcase their skills and passion for the sport.