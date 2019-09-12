Elizabeth Addo nets a brace as Jiangsu Suning win Chinese Women Super League title

Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo was in superb form as she netted a brace for Jiangsu Suning as they won the Chinese Super League title on Wednesday.

The 26-year old scored twice as Jiangsu Suning thrashed Guangdong 5-1 at the Wutaishan County Stadium to win the League.

The win means Jiangsu are champions with two games left in the current campaign, their first title since 2009.

Elizabeth Addo's brace, a goal from Tabitha Chawinga, Tang Jiali and Yang Li was all the travelling side needed to confirm the title triumph.

Jiangsu Sunning have been brushing aside the other clubs in the competition since the arrival of the Ghanaian.

Addo has scored five goals in 12 appearances since joining in April 2019.

This is her third title with the Chinese Super League side after winning the FA Cup, the FA tournament and the League.