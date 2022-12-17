Elloeny Amande: Karela CEO mum on exit after takeover

Karela United Chief Executive Elloeny Amande remains tightlipped on his future after the club was acquired by politician Haruna Iddrisu.

It is unclear if the promising football administrator will stay on after the takeover or even consult for the new owners.

Amande, a former Sports Journalist, told GHANASoccernet.com: ''It will be premature to say something about that.''

The lawyer and marketer was appointed as CEO in December 2019 and has acquired some experience.

Iddrisu, who is Minority Leader in Ghana’s parliament and a leading member of the opposition party NDC, is expected to move the location of the team.

By Suleman Asante