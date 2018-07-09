Elmina Sharks 1 (4)-1 (2) Hearts of Oak- Sharks triumph on penalties to win Bakatue Festival Cup

Elmina Sharks beat Hearts of Oak 4-2 on penalties on Sunday to win the Bakatue Festival Cup.

Hearts new signing Kojo Obeng Junior put the Phobians in the lead in the seventh minute of the second half.

But Sharks levelled from the spot through substitute Benjamin Boateng who drilled a penalty past Ernest Sowah.

Isaac Mensah and William Dankyi scored during spot kicks but Camara Nguessan and Kojo Obeng missed to hand the hosts the initiative.

Sowah saved Samuel Arthur's kick but Sharks scored their final spot kick to lift the trophy.