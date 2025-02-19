Elmina Sharks call perpetrators "imposters" as they deny involvement in match violence vs All Blacks

Elmina Sharks have strongly denied any involvement in the disturbances that occurred during their Division One match against Swedru All Blacks, describing the individuals responsible as "imposters" with no ties to the club.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, February 16, saw match officials attacked by persons alleged to be part of the Elmina Sharks fraternity. As a result, player Jay Asamoah has been charged, along with club bankroller Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, who is accused of “inciting players and officials of his club against the match officials.”

In a statement, Elmina Sharks condemned the violence, affirming their commitment to fair play. “Elmina Sharks FC strongly condemns any act of hooliganism and remains committed to justice,” the club stated. “We are confident that a thorough investigation will bring clarity to these events.”

The club explained that the troublemakers were wearing fake team shirts to create an illusion of affiliation. “At full-time, the same three individuals, still wearing the fake Elmina Sharks T-shirts, entered the inner perimeter and caused post-match confrontations,” the statement read. “One of these individuals attacked one of our players on the field, which resulted in an altercation.”

Elmina Sharks also revealed that the alleged imposters claimed to be protecting Dr Nduom. “They alleged that Dr Nduom had brought them to the Stadium to safeguard both him and the match officials,” the club added.

A key figure in the incident, a driver of a black Nissan Sentra, reportedly fled the scene when confronted. “After recording a video and sending it to Dr Nduom for clarification, our Chairman denied ever knowing the three individuals or their driver,” the club stated.

“Elmina Sharks FC does not print T-shirts for supporters,” the club clarified. “It became clear these individuals had printed the Sharks logo themselves to cause disruptions.”