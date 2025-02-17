Elmina Sharks FC charged by Ghana FA for failing to control supporters

Elmina Sharks have been charged by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for failing to control their players after a mass confrontation during their Division One League at home to Swedru All Blacks.

Tempers had flared after referee Eso Morrison awarded a perfect penalty to the visiting team, as players of the home team clashed with the match officials at the end of the match, which ended in a 1-0 defeat at the Nduom Sports Complex in Elmina.

Sharks midfielder Jay Asamoah Kola has been charged for physically assaulting the referee during the ill-tempered clash on Sunday.

"It's alleged that the club failed to ensure the safety of the match officials of the said game and their players behaved inappropriately," the FA said in a statement.

They have until Tuesday February 18, 2025, to respond to the charge.

The incident comes at a time when Ghanaian football is under scrutiny following the tragic stabbing of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Yaw Frimpong, better known as 'Pooley' in Nsoatre, which led to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League and the introduction of new matchday security reforms.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to take a firm stance on the matter as part of efforts to restore discipline and safety in the domestic league.