Elmina Sharks FC fans' attack on retired referee Nuhu Liman SEVEN YEARS ago resurfaces after latest violent conduct

A brazen and cruel attack on retired referee Yakubu Nuhu Liman by irate Elmina Sharks fans during a Ghana Premier League game against Medeama in 2018, has resurfaced following recent violent conduct by the same club SEVEN Years on.

The Elmina-based side club are back in the news for the wrong reasons after the former Premier League side failed to control their players and supporters during an ill-tempered Division One League match against Swedru All Blacks on Sunday February 16, 2025.

Led by their owner Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, who breached security protocol by entering the inner perimeter, midfielder Jay Asamoah Kola appears to have been emboldened, as he shockingly attacked referee Eso Doh Morrison after the match.

The game ended 1-0 in favour of the in-form Zone Three leaders.

The barbaric act has brought into sharp focus the unsafe Nduom Sports Complex facility and require an immediate action from the Football Association (GFA).

In April 18, 2018, irate fans of Elmina Sharks launched a brutal attack on the match official leading to a deep gash on head with blood oozing out of retired referee Yakubu Nuhu Liman, as if there were on the hunt for oil, during an aborted league match against Medeama SC.

Referee Eso Doh Morrison was manhandled and physically assaulted by Elmina Sharks midfielder Jay Asamoah Kola, who has been charged by the Football Association.

The club has also been charged for failing to control their players and fans and have up until Tuesday February 18, 2025, to respond to the charge.

While the home fans were left angered by the decision of the referee, video footage has revealed the match official made a well-judged penalty decision.

The incident comes at a time when Ghanaian football is under scrutiny following the tragic stabbing of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Yaw Frimpong, better known as 'Pooley' in Nsoatre, which led to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League and the introduction of new matchday security reforms.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to take a firm stance on the matter as part of efforts to restore discipline and safety in the domestic league.