Elmina Sharks FC owner Paa Kwesi Nduom facing Ghana FA rap over security breach

Elmina Sharks FC owner Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom is facing potential sanctions due to a security breach during his side's Division One League defeat at home to Swedru All Blacks on Sunday February 16, 2025.

Dr. Nduom is reported to have entered the inner perimeter in clear violation of the rules and regulations governing the Division One League after a confusion erupted amid a perfect penalty call from referee Eso Doh Morrison at the Nduom Sports Complex in Elmina.

The alleged conduct of the politician has the potential to incite supporters to misbehave and call into question his persistent and sustained attacks on the product and the Football Association.

Officials of Swedru All Blacks have been incensed by the conduct of the former Minister of Economic Planning and Regional Integration.

The club's spokesperson Nathaniel Obeng has detailed the action of the GN Bank owner at his own facility.

"Paa Kwesi Nduom went to the field to threaten the referee after the penalty was awarded against Elmina Sharks. Where in this world does this happen? he quizzed on Accra-based Sporty FM

"Per our player's account, Paa Kwesi Nduom told the referee to rescind the penalty decision, or he'll instruct the Elmina Sharks players to walk off the pitch."

Elmina Sharks and midfielder Jay Asamoah Kola have been charged by the Ghana Football Association for misconduct.

The incident comes at a time when Ghanaian football is under scrutiny following the tragic stabbing of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Yaw Frimpong, better known as 'Pooley' in Nsoatre, which led to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League and the introduction of new matchday security reforms.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to take a firm stance on the matter as part of efforts to restore discipline and safety in the domestic league.