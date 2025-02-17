Elmina Sharks GM Kelvin Aboagye arrested over referee assault

The General Manager of Elmina Sharks, Kelvin Aboagye, has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly attacking a referee during a Division One League match against Swedru All Blacks.

The incident happened on February 16, 2025, at the Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina, Central Region, after the final whistle.

Police reports indicate that Aboagye and other individuals assaulted the referee and some supporters.

He is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations, while authorities work to identify and apprehend others involved.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has charged Elmina Sharks with misconduct.

Additionally, player Jay Asamoah faces disciplinary action after a viral video captured him punching referee Eso Doh Morrison.