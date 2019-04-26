Elmina Sharks goalkeeper Richard Atta eyes Black Stars call-up

Elmina Sharks goalkeeper Richard Atta is eyeing for a spot in Kwesi Appiah’s squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Egypt.

The in-form shot stopper has recorded seven clean sheets in the on-going GFA Special Competition and he believes his performances can earn him a call up into the Black Stars should Kwesi Appiah consider local players in his AFCON squad.

Speaking to the media on his performance and his hope for the Black Stars call-up he said, "The Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah said he will monitor local players and he will send about two or three players to the AFCON. I am working hard, so Kwesi Appiah should monitor the local league and consider me for the AFCON”, he told the media.

“In Ghana we have a lot of good goalkeepers in the local scene and there is a lot of competition as well. I am working extra hard and the public can see my performances that I am performing better", he added.

Richard Atta was adjudged the Most Valuable Player in their game against Karela United which they won 2-0.

He has set a record in the Special Competition as the Goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in the tournament.