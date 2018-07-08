Elmina Sharks host Hearts of Oak on Sunday in Bakatue Cup friendly

Elmina Sharks will host Hearts of Oak at the Ndoum Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a friendly.

The exhibition match is forms part of activities to celebrate the Bakatue festival which is for the people of Elmina.

A trophy-the Bakatue Cup- is stake for the winner.

This will be the first high profile friendly match to be played in the post-Ghana Football Association era.

The Ghana government decided to impose a ban on all football activities in reaction to a documentary released by famous journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas where some administrators and referees were captured allegedly accepting bribes.