GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Elmina Sharks host Hearts of Oak on Sunday in Bakatue Cup friendly

Published on: 58 minutes ago
Elmina Sharks host Hearts of Oak on Sunday in Bakatue Cup friendly
Hearts of Oak to face Elmina Sharks

Elmina Sharks will host Hearts of Oak at the Ndoum Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a friendly.

The exhibition match is forms part of activities to celebrate the Bakatue festival which is for the people of Elmina.

A trophy-the Bakatue Cup- is stake for the winner.

This will be the first high profile friendly match to be played in the post-Ghana Football Association era.

The Ghana government decided to impose a ban on all football activities in reaction to a documentary released by famous journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas where some administrators and referees were captured allegedly accepting bribes.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations