Elmina Sharks midfielder Jay Asamoah Kola charged for assaulting match official

Published on: 16 February 2025
Elmina Sharks player Jay Asamoah Kola has been charged with breaching Section 12(1)(k) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, following an alleged assault on a match official during their Matchday 17 fixture against Swedru All Blacks in the Access Bank Division One League.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread condemnation. The incident comes at a time when Ghanaian football is under scrutiny following the tragic stabbing of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley in Nsoatre, which led to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League and the introduction of new matchday security reforms.

 

Kola has until Tuesday, February 18, 2025, to officially respond to the charges. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to take a firm stance on the matter as part of efforts to restore discipline and safety in the domestic league.

