Elmina Sharks midfielder Jay Asamoah Kola charged for assaulting match official

Elmina Sharks player Jay Asamoah Kola has been charged with breaching Section 12(1)(k) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, following an alleged assault on a match official during their Matchday 17 fixture against Swedru All Blacks in the Access Bank Division One League.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread condemnation. The incident comes at a time when Ghanaian football is under scrutiny following the tragic stabbing of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley in Nsoatre, which led to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League and the introduction of new matchday security reforms.

A referee comes under attack at the end of a division one league game between Elmina Sharks and Swedru All Blacks. All Blacks won the game 1-0 but it was halted for about 25 minutes after referee Esso Doh Morrison awarded a penalty to the away side.#3Sports 🎥 @KofiBigwig pic.twitter.com/NRigCuWG4Q — #3Sports (@3SportsGh) February 16, 2025

Kola has until Tuesday, February 18, 2025, to officially respond to the charges. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to take a firm stance on the matter as part of efforts to restore discipline and safety in the domestic league.