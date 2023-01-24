Elmina Sharks part ways with coach Mallam Yahaya

Division One side Elmina Sharks have parted ways with coach Mallam Yayaha.

The former Ghana international leaves the job after a year in charge of the club.

Sharks, who were relegated from the Ghana Premier League last season, have struggled in the second tier.

The Elmina-based club are hoping to make a quick return to the topflight league.

"Elmina Sharks have today terminated the appointment of head coach Mallam Yahaya," wrote Elmina Sharks in a club release.

"On behalf of everyone at Elmina Sharks, we will like to place on record our gratitude to Mallam Yahaya for all his efforts and commitment during his time with us.

"He will rightly have a place in our history and we wish him all the best in his future endeavour. There will be no further comment until a new coach is appointed."