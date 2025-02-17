Elmina Sharks 'pugnacious' midfielder Jay Asamoah Kola faces potential 2 -5 YEAR ban for hitting ref

Elmina Sharks midfielder Jay Asamoah Kola is facing between two to five year ban for his violent conduct against a referee during a league match in Ghana.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the Football Association will go heavy on the footballer for bringing the game into disrepute.

Asamoah Kola, restricted to the substitute bench, threw caution to the wind to brazenly attack the centre referee after his side's 1-0 defeat at home to in-form Zone Three leaders Swedru All Blacks, in the country's second-tier league.

Video footages show an irate footballer throwing missiles targeted at the referee with violence against match officials becoming an increasing problem in Ghanaian football, as attacks on those trying to implement the laws of the game grows.

The midfielder should brace for a prolonged period away from the pitch with the Football Association set to hand down severe punishment to the player to serve as a deterrent, GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters understands.

The incident has sparked a wave of concerns as calls for stiffer punishment for the player grows incessant.

But for Eso Doh Morrison's firm gravity, the match official would have fallen to the ground after the hefty blow from the footballer.

The club has also been charged for failing to control their players and fans and have up until Tuesday February 18, 2025, to respond to the charge.

While the home fans were left angered by the decision of the referee, video footage has revealed the match official made a well-judged penalty decision.

The incident comes at a time when Ghanaian football is under scrutiny following the tragic stabbing of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Yaw Frimpong, better known as 'Pooley' in Nsoatre, which led to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League and the introduction of new matchday security reforms.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to take a firm stance on the matter as part of efforts to restore discipline and safety in the domestic league.