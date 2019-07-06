Elton Acolaste on target as Sint Truiden hold VVV Venlo in pre-season friendly

Ghanaian youngster Elton Acolatse hit the back of the net for Sint Truiden in their 3-3 stalemate with VVV Venlo in a pre-season friendly encounter on Friday.

VVV Venlo drew the first blood of the game through Evert Linthorst in the 6th minute after dominating the opening play.

Sint Truiden however pulled parity four minutes after the break courtesy Elton Acolatse before Jordan Botaka gave them the lead in the 55th.

Italian forward Elia Soriano leveled the score line for Venlo a minute later before Paul Wienhoven put them ahead in the 70th minute.

But Botaka ensured the Belgian side finished the game with a draw after pulling level seconds later via the penalty spot.