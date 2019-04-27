Elton Acolatse left out of Sint Truiden matchday squad ahead of crucial clash against Beerschot Wilrijk

Ghanaian forward Elton Acolatse has been excluded from Sint Truiden matchday squad for the Belgian Jupilar Pro League Europa League playoffs against Beerschot Wilrijk on Sunday.

The Canaries need at least a win to leapfrog Sporting Charleroi at the summit of Group A standings after blowing up the chance last week when they played out a 1-1 draw with KAS Eupen.

Coach Marc Brys has named a strong squad for the clash but two names which are missing from the list are Acolatse and Yohan Boli.

The Ghanaian failed to impress in the brief appearance he made in the draw against Eupen.

However, there’s a place in the squad for his compatriot Samuel Asamoah.

Below is the full squad-list of Sint Truiden;

Keepers: Pirard - Steppe - Herbots

Defenders: Botaka - Teixeira - Tomiyasu - Garcia - Mmaee

Midfielders: De Sart - Asamoah - Endo - De Bruyn - Sekine - Sankhon - Vloet

Attackers: Sylla - Kamada - Kinoshita - Janssens