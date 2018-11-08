Elton Acolatse sets sights on Belgian Jupilar Pro League Play-offs spot with Sint Truiden

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Elton Acolatse believes Sint Truiden have what it takes to qualify for the Belgian Jupilar Pro League.

The Canaries ended their three-match winless streak on Sunday when they inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Zulte Waregem on matchday 14 of the Belgian top-flight league.

The win moved Marc Brys' side into the play-offs spot and Acolatse who netted the winner against Zulte insists finishing in the position is not out of their reach should they continue to give off their best in the subsequent games.

"I think we are excellent for it", he tells Voetbalbelgie.be. "The competition is almost halfway and we are competing for Play-off 1."

"The ambition to get to the top six is ​​certainly present, and it is now especially important to remain calm and to give each race the best of ourselves, the road is still long, and there is no point in cherishing certain dreams. We have to be ambitious, and only in this way can we continue to compete for that much-desired ticket in Play-off 1."

Acolatse has scored once in eight appearances for the side since joining on loan from Club Brugge.