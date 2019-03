Striker Elvis Manu is the leading scorer for relegation-bound Akhisarspor in the Turkish Super Lig with eight matches to the end of the season.

The Dutch-born has scored five goals in 21 appearances and followed by DR Congo striker Jeremy Bokilla who is on four goals in ten matches.

Manu, 25, joined the Green-Blacks this season from relegated Gençlerbirliği and as been a huge success.

Akhisarspor have managed just five wins, 15 defeats and six draws after 26 rounds of matches.