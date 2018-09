Elvis Manu opened the scoring to help his side Akhisar Bld Spor cruise to a 3-0 win over Galatasaray at home in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The Dutch-born found the back of the net in the 51st minute to register his second league goal of the season.

Guray Vural converted a penalty in the 80th minute to double the lead.

Four minutes later, Mustafa Yumla scored the final goal.

Manu joined Akhisar Bld Spor this summer.