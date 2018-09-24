Elvis Opoku issues damning Aduana Stars verdict

Elvis Opoku has issued a damning assessment of the current Aduana Stars administration, insisting it's 'terrible and horrible' amid a massive uproar that has hit the club this year.

The midfielder has accused the club hierarchy of selectivity after blocking his move to a foreign club.

Opoku, 25, wants his two-year contract terminated, insisting he will not return to Dorma regardless of the consequences.

The hugely talented enforcer is seething with anger after the club approved the transfer of Emmanuel Boateng to Israeli side Hapoel Tel Aviv.

He feels he has been handed a raw deal after the club blocked his move to a similar club.

The former Bibiani Gold Stars midfielder has been left unimpressed with the management of players at the club, accusing the club's top brass of class incompetence.

“The Aduana management style of managing is terrible. Very terrible,”he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM

“They don’t manage players well. Injured players like Hafiz Adams and Anokye Badu are left on their own to heal themselves. No one even calls them to wish them well.

“It is very bad. Things are really horrible at the club. Even there are players of Aduana Stars without accommodation. Some of them have to beg other players in order to stay with them because they have no sleeping places of their own.

“For instance there is this player the club signed who had to stay with me in my room for some time because there was no accommodation provided by the club.

“Players’ welfare at Dormaa is worse. Not all the players are treated well. Some are treated well but others are neglected.

“I am in the club and know what is happening there. For me I want my contract canceled. I have two seasons left but I won’t go back.

“We were promised lands by the Chief for winning the league but no one has received any land as at now. There is nothing."

Opoku criticized the decision to sack coach Yusif Abubakar in the middle of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign, insisting it was senseless.

The Ghana Premier League champions have lost out on several key players including Yakubu Mohammed, Emmanuel Boateng, Stephen Adams, Nathaniel Asamoah and Derrick Sasraku who have left for abroad.