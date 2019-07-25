Ema Boateng scores as LA Galaxy edge Tijuana on penalties to reach Leagues Cup semifinal

Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Boateng was on target as LA Galaxy beat Xolos de Tijuana to progress to the semifinals of the Leagues Cup.

The 25-year old opened the scoring for the MLS side after deflecting a Kai Koreniuk cross in the 27th minute.

But Tijuana fought back almost immediately after a nice play in and outside the box ended with Ariel Nahuelpan leveling the score.

The Mexicans were then unlucky not to take the lead on several occasions but would eventually capitalize at the stroke of halftime, as Washington Camacho would rifle in the go-ahead goal for the Fronterizos.

After the break, Dave Romney took advantage of an Efrain Alvarez corner to level the scores at 2-2.

As the game progressed, there was no lack of quality on show, with both sides creating their respective chances.

The game headed to penalties with LA Galaxy converting three with Xolos scoring one.

Boateng was one of the scorers in the shootout.