Striker Ema Twumasi made FC Dallas' match day squad for the first time this season on Saturday.

But the 21-year-old was an unused substitute in their 2-1 defeat to David Accam's Philadelphia Union.

Twumasi only returned to training last week after recovering from a back problem during pre-season.

Maybe FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez did not want to risk him since he lacked the requisite match fitness.