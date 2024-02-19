Emerse Fae officially named Ivory Coast's head coach after AFCON 2023 triumph

Emerse Fae's remarkable achievement in leading Ivory Coast to victory in the African Cup of Nations has been recognised with the confirmation of his appointment as the team's full-time coach, announced by Ivoirian federation boss Idriss Diallo on Monday.

"Emerse was until now interim coach and has just been confirmed today as full coach," Idriss Diallo said.

Initially serving as interim coach, Fae took over the reins when the Elephants were on the brink of elimination after the departure of veteran French coach Jean-Louis Gasset in January.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Fae orchestrated an incredible turnaround for the team.

Under his guidance, Ivory Coast staged impressive comebacks, defeating holders Senegal in the last 16 and overcoming Mali despite playing with 10 men for much of the match.

The team's resilience and determination were further demonstrated with victories over DR Congo in the semi-finals and Nigeria in the final, where they emerged victorious to clinch the trophy.

Fae, a former Ivorian international with no prior coaching experience, has now been officially appointed as Ivory Coast's head coach, marking a significant milestone in his coaching career.

The 40-year-old's primary objectives will be to secure qualification for the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco and attempt to defend the title.

Additionally, he will aim to guide the team to qualification for the 2026 World Cup, after the Elephants missed out on the previous two tournaments.