Emilio Nsue's bombshell claims rock Equatorial Guinea football federation

Equatorial Guinea striker Emilio Nsue has publicly accused the country's football federation of corruption and neglect.

In an Instagram live session, Nsue, who won the Golden Boot at the just-ended AFCON 2023, claimed that over €1 million in tournament earnings remains unaccounted for and described a culture of exploitation and negligence within the organization.

"These cancerous and corrupt people who manage football in Equatorial Guinea took 1 million euros for themselves by leaving the national team in bad conditions," he said.

He also alleged that players were forced to cover their expenses, including equipment costs, and that the federation failed to settle debts with service providers, such as hotels.

Nsue's criticisms go beyond financial misconduct. He expressed frustration with the federation's mistreatment of players and its seeming indifference to their needs.

According to Nsue, the federation threatened local players and demanded payment from them, while ignoring the needs of the national team.

The #AFCON2023 closing ceremony was DOPE. Emilio Nsue of Equatorial Guinea 🇬🇶 on podium for the top scorer award. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZHDqSPSofM — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) February 13, 2024

"Before the match against Nigeria, the players did not have any outfits ready. The equipment used in the national team is paid by the players and not the federation," Nsue revealed.

"The FA threatened certain local players and took money from them but I said, no and this is unfair and they humiliated me and threw me out. The national team is above everything and everyone," he stated.

He also spoke out against plans to introduce Brazilian players to the squad, calling it a shameful move that would undermine the country's football development.

"They want to change the sports project and bring in Brazilians. You are shameless, we are the tenth-best team on the African continent. They take money everywhere, they owe us money and they are stealing it," he accused.

Nsue's comments paint a damning picture of the state of football in Equatorial Guinea.

He believes that the current administration is more interested in lining their pockets than supporting the growth of the sport.

As a result, he has declared that he will not return to the national team unless significant changes occur within the federation.

Given his status as the country's all-time leading scorer, Nsue's absence could greatly impact the National Thunder's performance in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.