Emir of Qatar and Prime Minister attended the CAF Super Cup

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attended the CAF Super Cup which was held Doha, the capital of Qatar on Friday.

He is the fourth son of the previous Emir, Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Tamim has held a variety of government posts within Qatar and also worked to promote numerous sporting events within the country.

It was the very first time the event was held outside the African continent since its inception in 1993 after a decision by the Executive Council in December, 2018.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad was seen at the Al-Gharafa Stadium during the all important fixture which saw Moroccan giants and Confederation Cup winners Raja Casablanca beat Champions League holders Espérance Sportive de Tunis with a 2-1 scoreline.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad was accompanied to the stadium by Qatar Football Federation President Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani was also present at the CAF Super Cup event.

Sports is one of the biggest priorities of the Qatari leadership and Sheikh Tamim is keen on keeping the pace with sporting events locally and internationally.