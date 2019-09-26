Emirates Arena in Nima will attract investors and talent scouts - Jerry Teeler

A patron of the Books & Boots Foundation has hailed the construction of a multipurpose mini sports complex in Nima, Accra to be unveiled as the Emirates Arena.

Texas born American security expert and philanthropist, Mr. Jerry Teeler has commended Alhaji Salamu Amadu for putting up the facility right at the heart of the community commonly referred to as Nima "Ghetto City".

Mr.Teeler who was speaking from St Thomas exclusively to Sports World Ghana, said he hopes the initiative of the young business man would be supported and replicated in other communities across the capital and else where in Ghana.

"I think this is a real big deal because it's coming from a kid who grew up in the ghetto, worked hard to become successful and has stayed in the community to help improve the lives of his people. In America, this sort of classic story attracts business opportunities".

Mr Teeler who is currently supervising a multi million dollar Tourism rehabilitation complex on the Caribbean island of St Thomas, says he has been highly impressed with the way and manner in which Alhaji Amadu has been able to mobilize people and resources to construct the impressive 3,000 seater complex.

The American has promised to do all he can to support the Nima project and others like it through the Books & Boots Foundation of which he's a patron.

Whilst in Ghana for three years, Mr Teeler was the health and safety manager of the Tema port expansion project.

He's expected back in Accra in the next few weeks to conclude negotiations with potential partners ahead of the official launch of the Books and Boots Foundation.

The Emirates Arena is complete with underground changing rooms, electronic scoreboard, a business centre and floodlights and a VVIP section.

The official launch takes place in Nima on Saturday the 28th of September by the Afro-Arab Group which is chaired by Alhaji Amadu.

It would be the climax of activities in conjunction with the World Heart day including a curtain raiser U-14 match between Books & Boots Academy and Nima Angels followed by an All Stars evening soccer match at 7pm.

There would first be a community health walk to the Korle-Bu Cardio Unit in the morning to be led by former Nigeria and Arsenal football legend Nwanko Kanu.

Mr Kanu is expected in Ghana with his team on Thursday the 26th of September, 2019 as guest of Afro Arab Group of Companies.