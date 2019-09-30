Emirates Arena opened in Accra

The Afro-Arab Group of Companies have fulfilled a promise to put up an AstroTurf football pitch for the people of Nima by officially unveiling the ultra-modern facility christened ‘TheEmirates Arena’ at a colorful ceremony last Saturday.

The edifice which is located at Nima, a suburb in Accra has a pitch, changing rooms, VVIP section and comfortable areas for fans to watch games.

The grand opening of the venue on Saturday was well attended by high dignitaries such as the Italian Ambassador to Ghana Giovanni Favilli, the Member of Parliament for the AwayasoNorth constituency Yusif Jajah, Ghana Football Association presidential aspirants George Afriyie and George Ankamah, as well as Black Meteors Coach Ibrahim Tanko and a host of others

Speaking at the opening of the venue, the Chief Executive Officer of Afro Arab Group, Alhaji Salamu Amadu encouraged the youth in the community to pursue their dreams and not to be limited in any way despite the challenges they may face.

“I will like to thank my family for the support given. I just want the youth of zongo to understand that I see life as a game of football. So I want all the youth from zongo to come together as one people”.

“I took inspiration from John Dramani Mahama when he constructed the Dubai in Circle and today we are opening Emirates in Nima. I urged the youth to have courage and believe in their dream”

Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso North constituency Yusif Jajah commended Afro Arab group for gifting the community this project which will help to unearth a lot of talents in the community.

Italian Ambassador Giovanni Favilli commended Afro Arab for bringing this project which will bring many children together to play.

“It’s a beautiful thing to bring this beautiful pitch in the heart of Nima. Kudos and congratulations to the CEO of Arab for bringing this to many children who play together and likely they will have a lot of talent coming from this area as a result”

GHANAsoccernet.com checks indicate that a fee will be charged for the usage of the facility