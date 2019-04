Right back Emmanuel Adjei Sowah scored for Anderlecht U21 side in their 3-1 win at Antwerp on Friday.

Antwerp took the lead through a goal from former Anderlecht player Nando Nostlinger.

Hannes Delcroix quickly equalized by heading in a corner kick from Mathis Suray.

Moments later, the same Suray also caused an Antwerp defender to score his own goal.

After the break, Sowah captured the final score with a nice shot.

Ghanaian kid Jeremy Doku played 55 minutes for Anderlecht.