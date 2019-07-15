Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu marks Hellas Verona debut in 12-0 win over Primiero in preseason

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu played his first game for new club Hellas Verona in preseason on Sunday.

The 28-year old climbed off the bench to help the serie A returnees thrash lower tier side US Primiero 12-0 in their first preseason game.

Veteran forward Giampaolo Pazzin and 21-year old striker Ľubomír Tupta each scored hat-tricks.

Samuel Di Carmine scored twice with Mattias Zacagni, Daniel Bessa and Max Kumbulla all scoring a goal apiece.

Agyeman-Badu joined Hellas Verona on a season long loan from Udinese.

The serie A newcomers have the option to make the move a permanent one after the end of the season.

Agyeman-Badu has been on the books of Udinese since 2010 and spent a season on loan at Bursaspor in Turkey.

Last season Badu lasted only 161 minutes on the pitch due to injuries.

However, the 28-year old who is seeking regular play time has opted to join Hellas Verona for the upcoming season.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin