Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu ready to adapt to the system of Hellas Verona coach Ivan Jurić

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman Badu says he is ready to adapt to any role assigned to him by Hellas Verona manager Ivan Jurić.

The versatile midfielder joined the serie A returnees on a season long loan from Udinese, and reveals he spoke with the Croatian tactician before making the switch.

"Trainer good and motivated, I talked to him and we have the same goal, I really like how he works," Badu said in his first press conference at the club.

"I will adapt to what the coach will ask of me, can they play both in a 3 and a 4 midfield," he added.

The 28-year old joined the Yellow and Blues to gain more play time after featuring in only four games last season due to injuries.

Agyeman-Badu has already played his first game for the club after playing in the team's 12-0 thrashing of Priemiero in preseason.

The former FIFA U-20 World Cup winner disclosed he was happy to make the move and is relishing the new challenge in his career.

"I am very happy to have arrived at Verona. First of all I would like to thank the Pozzo family, they took me as a child in Africa and made a man, but now it was time to change and now I am happy to be here," he said.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin