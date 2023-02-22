Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu vows not to return to Great Olympics, set to terminate contact soon

Accra Great Olympics midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu says he is yet to officially terminate his contract with the club.

The former Udinese midfielder joined the Ghana Premier League this season as a free agent.

Following the sacking of head coach Yaw Preko by the club, Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu has decided to quit the club.

The former Ghana international in an interview revealed Coach Yaw Preko was sacked because he fielded him in game against the directive from some senior figures in the club.

Speaking in an interview on Wontumi FM, Agyeman Badu stated emphatically he is not returning to Great Olympics.

“I have not given the club an official letter of my departure but very soon I will give them an official letter because I don’t think I will go back to Great Olympics” he said.

The 32-year-old has made 11 appearances for Great Olympics this season.