Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu backs FC Samartex to win Ghana Premier League

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has confidently predicted that FC Samartex 1996 will clinch the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League (GPL) title.

The Samreboi-based side is just two wins away from securing the championship with four matches left in the season. Despite being only in their second season in the top flight, the Timber Giants have accumulated 55 points, with their closest challengers, Nations FC, seven points behind the leaders.

The ex-Kotoko and Berekum Arsenal midfielder attributed Samartex's success to their strategic recruitment for the season, which has significantly bolstered the team's performance.

In an interview with Sunyani-based Services Radio, Agyemang-Badu commended the team's management for establishing solid structures that have contributed to their current standing in the league.

"I tip Samartex to win the league. I have 98% belief that they will emerge as champions after the season, despite three games left to spare," Agyemang-Badu stated.

"They have performed exceptionally well as a team, displaying remarkable tactical discipline," he added.

Agyemang-Badu emphasised his conviction, stating, "If any team will win the league this year, it will be them, no doubt."

The Timber Giants will visit Heart of Lions in Kpando this weekend in a potential title decider as Nations FC face Aduana FC