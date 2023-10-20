Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu calls for increased competition in the Black Stars

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has emphasized the need for heightened competition among players in the Black Stars team following their recent underwhelming performances.

Concerned about the declining fortunes of the national team, Agyemang-Badu pointed out the lack of consistent standouts in the squad. Ghana had a challenging October international break, losing both games and conceding a total of six goals.

The team faced a 2-0 defeat against Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium before suffering a heavy loss to the United States at the Geodis Stadium.

Agyemang-Badu stressed the necessity for competition, preventing players from feeling untouchable. He believes that when a player is selected among the 23-man squad and granted a starting role, they should recognize it as a privilege and work diligently to maintain their position.

Expressing his concerns, Agyemang-Badu noted, "Now, what we are relying on is individual brilliance which is not helping the team. Assuming those players are unable to perform, what will happen? It’s hard time we need to be a bit hard on them but to manage it well because some are young and don’t have the experience."

Competition, in his view, would motivate players to elevate their performance levels, thereby strengthening the Black Stars' overall team dynamic.