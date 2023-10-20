Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu calls for intense competition in Black Stars squad after Unimpressive performances

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has voiced concerns about the recent underwhelming performances of the Black Stars, emphasizing the need for fierce competition among players to improve the team's overall performance.

Ghana, a four-time African champion, faced a challenging October international break, suffering losses in both of their games and conceding a total of six goals in the process.

The disappointing results came with no player firmly establishing their place in the national team, according to Agyemang-Badu, who noted that neither the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the technical staff, nor the players themselves are satisfied with the outcomes.

Agyemang-Badu stressed the necessity of competition within the squad to prevent players from feeling complacent and to drive them to continually improve.

He stated, "For competition, I agree; we need competition so players won't feel untouchable. If you are selected among the 23 players and given a starting role, you should be privileged and work hard."

The former midfielder acknowledged the challenges of addressing the team's performance issues, emphasizing that players must step up during matches. Agyemang-Badu also recognized the importance of managing the situation delicately, particularly with younger players who may lack experience.

He concluded by noting that the team currently relies heavily on individual brilliance, which is not sufficient for sustained success, and urged players to elevate their game to meet the expectations placed on them.