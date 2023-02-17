Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu exposes Great Olympics over Yaw Preko sacking

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has alleged that Yaw Preko, the former coach of Great Olympics, was dismissed from his position for disregarding the club's directive.

Agyemang-Badu claims that the team instructed Preko not to include him in the lineup, but the coach declined, resulting in his dismissal.

According to Agyemang-Badu, Oluboi Commodore, the club's Chief Executive, was responsible for the decision, and he has subsequently quit Great Olympics.

“What the coach told me is what I am saying they said there are some games he shouldn’t use me. The matches that they said he shouldn’t use I am always the best player," he said on Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

"They said he is stubborn I have written a letter to them that we all want to help but if this kind of disrespectful manner is the way they want to go I have also quit. Because I also heard some things that I didn’t like I didn’t come to the league to fight anyone or I want something from someone."

Agyemang-Badu joined Great Olympics before the start of the current season on a one-year deal.