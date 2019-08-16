Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu finally speaks after health scare

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 16 August 2019
Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has expressed gratitude to well wishers following his health scare — claiming that he is in good health.

Agyemang-Badu is currently hospitalized at the Sacro Cuore hospital in Negrar in Italy for medical attention after he was diagnosed with pulmonary micro-embolism — a blood clot in the lungs.

It is a situation that can be very serious, even fatal, if not treated.

Moments after the news of his health condition, it was heavily speculated that the midfielder had passed away.

The 29-year-old came out to reassure everyone who wished him well during his plight.

He will stay in the hospital for a few more days for proper medical attention.

Agyemang-Badu joined Italian Serie A club Hellas Verona on a season-long loan from Udinese.

