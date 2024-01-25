Emmanuel Agyemang Badu identifies key issues affecting Black Stars' performance at AFCON 2023

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has shed light on the underlying reasons behind the Black Stars' disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where they suffered an early elimination from the tournament.

Ghana's national team faced a setback at the tournament, failing to secure qualification to the knockout stage for the second consecutive time, having last experienced early elimination in AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

Badu, who represented Ghana in previous tournaments, outlined three critical factors contributing to the team's lackluster display: concentration, communication, and character.

“The team lacked concentration, communication, character, and confidence. Normally, when you have confidence, and character, and you are able to concentrate and communicate well, it helps as a team," Badu explained.

He highlighted the importance of confidence and character in a team, emphasising that these attributes, coupled with effective communication and concentration, are crucial for success on the field. Badu drew attention to the contrasting performance of Mauritania against Algeria, where he observed a strong character in the Mauritanian team's fight for points.

“Good communication can help save a point. Anyone who watched Mauritania’s game against Algeria can detect that the character of the Mauritanians was what Ghana were lacking because you could see they were fighting, running, and doing everything to get the points. The team lacked confidence because after taking the lead against Mozambique, things turned upside down; you could see there was nothing at stake for the players,” he added.

The recent poor performance led to the Ghana Football Association's decision to dismiss former Premier League manager Chris Hughton and the entire technical team, signaling a commitment to addressing the team's issues and pursuing future success.